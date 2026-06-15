CS Administers Oath Of Office To Chairperson, J&K Water Resources Regulatory Authority

SRINAGAR, Jun 15: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today administered the Oath of Office to Suresh Kumar Gupta, who has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA).

The oath ceremony was held at the Civil Secretariat and was attended by senior officers of the Government and officials associated with the water resources sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary extended his congratulations to Shri Gupta and expressed confidence that his rich administrative experience and deep understanding of natural resource management would further strengthen the Authority’s efforts towards ensuring sustainable, equitable and efficient management of water resources across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority is a statutory body mandated to regulate and oversee the development, management and conservation of water resources in the Union Territory. The Authority plays a crucial role in promoting integrated water resource management, safeguarding water security and advising the Government on policies and strategies for sustainable utilization of this vital resource.

Gupta was appointed as Chairperson of the JKWRRA by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir vide Notification S.O. 164 dated June 9, 2026, issued under Section 139 of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation and Management) Act, 2010. His appointment came into effect upon assumption of charge.

A distinguished officer of the 1991 batch of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), Suresh Kumar Gupta brings with him more than three decades of experience in public administration, environmental governance, forest management and natural resource conservation. During his illustrious career, he served in several key positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), the highest professional position in the Forest Department.

He has also held important assignments as Principal Secretary, Culture, Tribal Affairs and School Education Departments besides serving as Chairman J&K Biodiversity Council, Chief Wildlife Warden; Director, Social Forestry, Director Forest Protection Force, Director J&K Forest Research Institute and Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Development Corporation (JKFDC). His extensive experience in environmental stewardship, watershed conservation and sustainable resource management is expected to greatly benefit the functioning of the Water Resources Regulatory Authority.

On assuming office, Gupta expressed his gratitude to the Government for reposing confidence in him and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening water governance mechanisms, promoting sustainable water use and ensuring effective regulation of the Union Territory’s precious water resources in the larger public interest.