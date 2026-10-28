CS administers Integrity Pledge to officers

Vigilance Awareness Week

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 27: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today administered the Integrity Pledge to Administrative Secretaries, officers and officials at the Civil Secretariat, marking the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, being observed from October 26 to November 1 under the theme ‘Probity for Prosperity’.

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On the occasion, the Chief Secretary led the officers and officials in reaffirming their commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, honesty, transparency and professional ethics in the discharge of their official duties.

The pledge underscored the need for collective efforts by the Government, citizens and private institutions to combat corruption, which remains a major impediment to the country’s economic, social and political progress.

It also called upon public servants to remain vigilant and ensure that their conduct reflects the principles of probity, accountability and public service.

Addressing the gathering, Dulloo emphasized that integrity and transparency must form the cornerstone of public administration. He stressed the need for all departments to strengthen accountability mechanisms, ensure transparent service delivery and accord priority to the timely disposal of public grievances.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the Government’s commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and called upon the Administrative Secretaries and departmental heads to proactively review pending vigilance matters and take appropriate action in accordance with established rules and procedures.

He further urged officers and officials to discharge their responsibilities with honesty and impartiality, uphold the rule of law and ensure that public interest remains paramount in every administrative decision.

The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week aims to promote ethical conduct, strengthen public confidence in institutions and encourage collective responsibility in preventing corruption.

Similar pledge-taking ceremonies and awareness activities are being organized across the Union Territory, including at divisional and district headquarters, public sector undertakings and educational institutions, to reinforce the message of integrity and promote a culture of transparency and accountability in public life.