CS, Addl Secy MHA review implementation of CSS, progress on ongoing developmental projects

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Additional Secretary (Foreigners & UT), Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Nitesh Vyas today jointly chaired a high level meeting at SKICC here to review the implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and progress on ongoing developmental projects across Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra; ACS Power Development Department, Ashwani Kumar; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; Administrative Secretaries of various departments and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

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Speaking during the meeting, Chief Secretary stressed on the need for a focused and outcome-oriented approach towards implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programmes in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that the objective should not only be to achieve physical targets but also to ensure that the infrastructure and services created under these programmes deliver sustained and measurable benefits to the people.

Atal Dulloo directed the concerned departments to accord priority to time-bound completion of ongoing projects, effective utilization of funds and saturation of eligible beneficiaries under various welfare and development schemes. He emphasized the importance of regular field-level monitoring and periodic assessment of outcomes so that gaps in implementation are identified at an early stage and corrective measures are taken promptly.

Addressing the officers, the Additional Secretary MHA emphasized on the importance of timely implementation, effective inter-departmental coordination, optimal utilization of resources and regular monitoring of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and flagship programmes. He stressed on the need for addressing implementation bottlenecks and ensuring that the benefits of various Government initiatives reach the intended beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

Nitesh Vyas called upon the concerned departments and implementing agencies to maintain close coordination with the respective Ministries of the Government of India and ensure timely resolution of issues affecting implementation.

The Additional Secretary MHA also laid emphasis on strengthening convergence among concerned departments and implementing agencies, improving project execution and ensuring measurable outcomes from the various development and welfare programmes being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the progress of various CSS, development projects and other welfare initiatives of the Union Government being implemented across Jammu and Kashmir was held in detail.

A detailed PowerPoint presentation was also delivered on the occasion covering Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI Schools, including phase-wise selection, comparative assessment of schools and infrastructure status. The progress of skilling initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and preparedness for PM-SETU were also reviewed.

The meeting also undertook a detailed review of the PM Surya Ghar- Muft Bijli Yojana, with focus on the installation of rooftop solar systems at households and solarisation of Government buildings.

Under the social sector, progress of major social security and welfare schemes was reviewed, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and enrolment under maternity benefit schemes.

The progress under AMRUT 2.0 was also reviewed, with discussions focusing on the status of ongoing projects, works undertaken and their physical and financial progress. The meeting also reviewed urban housing and sanitation initiatives under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), including implementation of PMAY-U 1.0 and PMAY-U 2.0.

The health sector review covered Ayushman Bharat Digital Health, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), National Health Mission (NHM) and TB Mukt Bharat. Discussions included targets and progress towards TB elimination and the strategy for achieving the desired outcomes. The National AYUSH Mission was also reviewed.

The meeting further reviewed rural housing and financing, including financial utilisation and the status of delivery under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). The review focused on progress achieved, utilisation of funds and timely completion of housing interventions for eligible rural beneficiaries.

In the tourism sector, the progress of projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and key components of the scheme was discussed. The meeting also reviewed green mobility and civil aviation infrastructure, including electric mobility initiatives and projects under FAME and PM-eBus initiatives.

Later, in an another meeting, the Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary MHA also held a comprehensive review on the implementation of New Criminal Laws as well as new legal framework related to Immigration and Foreigners Management across Jammu and Kashmir.