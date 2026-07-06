Crystal Crop Protection, Corteva to  jointly develop new formulations

NEW DELHI, July 6: Agro chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd and Corteva have entered into an agreement to jointly develop and commercialise new formulations and mixtures.

"Under this collaboration, both Crystal Crop Protection and Corteva will work together to develop, manufacture and sell in India relevant crop protection products," Crystal Crop said in a statement on Monday.

Corteva will provide access to technical grade active ingredients, while the Crystal Crop will develop, formulate, manufacture and sell them in India.

Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Crystal Crop Protection said, "This collaboration will help accelerate the availability of effective and farmer-centric solutions that support growers in managing key pest and weed challenges."

Crystal Crop Protection is one of India's leading agrochemical companies. Corteva Inc is a global agriculture company specialising in seeds, crop protection, and digital solutions. (PTI)