Crypto Trading App India: Common Fee Types Explained

When you buy or sell tokens on a domestic exchange, you rarely pay just the sticker price shown on the chart. Every deposit, order fill, and crypto transfer carries small operational costs. Over a few weeks of active trading, these minor deductions add up quickly.

If you are using a crypto trading app in India to manage your digital assets, learning how these platforms calculate and apply fees is essential for protecting your net returns.

Breaking Down the Main Trading Charges

Exchanges split their basic trade commissions based on how your order affects available liquidity in the order book.

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Maker charges: When you submit a limit order below the current market ask, your order sits in the queue. You are making liquidity for other participants. Exchanges reward this by charging a reduced maker commission, often starting around 0.1% to 0.2%.

When you submit a limit order below the current market ask, your order sits in the queue. You are making liquidity for other participants. Exchanges reward this by charging a reduced maker commission, often starting around 0.1% to 0.2%. Taker charges: If you place a market order to buy or sell immediately, you take liquidity straight out of the book. Takers pay higher rates because the platform has to match their trade instantly against resting orders.

If you place a market order to buy or sell immediately, you take liquidity straight out of the book. Takers pay higher rates because the platform has to match their trade instantly against resting orders. Volume-linked slab discounts: Most apps adjust trading fees downward as your monthly trade turnover climbs. If your 30-day trading volume crosses specific milestones, your base maker and taker percentages drop automatically.

Transfer Expenses and On-Chain Network Costs

Moving money onto an exchange or moving crypto off triggers separate processing costs that have nothing to do with basic trading commissions.

Rupee payment rail costs: Loading fiat into your trading balance via IMPS, NEFT, or UPI might involve third-party gateway levies. While many apps offer free deposits during promotions, partner banks frequently charge small fixed handling fees for manual bank transfers and fast-clearing IMPS routes.

Loading fiat into your trading balance via IMPS, NEFT, or UPI might involve third-party gateway levies. While many apps offer free deposits during promotions, partner banks frequently charge small fixed handling fees for manual bank transfers and fast-clearing IMPS routes. Blockchain network gas: Moving coins out of an exchange to a hardware wallet or an external decentralised address requires on-chain settlement. The exchange passes the underlying network gas fee to you. On congested blockchains like Ethereum or Bitcoin, this withdrawal cost can swing dramatically throughout the day. Transferring assets on layer-2 networks or alternative chains typically costs a fraction of that amount.

Moving coins out of an exchange to a hardware wallet or an external decentralised address requires on-chain settlement. The exchange passes the underlying network gas fee to you. On congested blockchains like Ethereum or Bitcoin, this withdrawal cost can swing dramatically throughout the day. Transferring assets on layer-2 networks or alternative chains typically costs a fraction of that amount. Fiat withdrawal processing: Withdrawing your rupee balance back to a verified local bank account usually incurs a flat processing fee per transaction to cover automated domestic payout rails.

Mandatory Statutory Deductions in India

Domestic exchanges must also collect statutory taxes directly at the trade level under current financial guidelines.

1% TDS under Section 194S: A 1% Tax Deducted at Source applies to every crypto sell order and crypto-to-crypto conversion once you breach the prescribed threshold. The platform withholds this amount automatically and credits it against your PAN.

A 1% Tax Deducted at Source applies to every crypto sell order and crypto-to-crypto conversion once you breach the prescribed threshold. The platform withholds this amount automatically and credits it against your PAN. 18% GST on brokerage: Goods and Services Tax applies to the platform's brokerage fee, not the principal value of the assets you buy or sell.

Always Check the Live Platform Fee Schedule

Exchange pricing rules shift regularly. Platform promotions expire, banking partners update their processing rates, and blockchain congestion changes on-chain payout minimums.

Before you execute a large position or request an on-chain transfer, take thirty seconds to open the account settings tab and view the live fee schedule. Check your current 30-day volume tier, verify the fixed network withdrawal fee for your specific token, and confirm the active rupee banking channel. Knowing the full cost profile before hitting confirm keeps your portfolio accounting clean and avoids surprises.