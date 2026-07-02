Crumbling road to Sukrala Mata Shrine belies Govt’s religious tourism claims

Sinking stretches, landslides continue despite yearly repairs

*Rs 3.5 cr sanctioned but full restoration a distant goal

Mohinder Verma

Advertisement

JAMMU, July 1: At a time when the Government is showcasing religious tourism as a cornerstone of Jammu and Kashmir's development strategy and repeatedly announcing measures to improve facilities at shrines and pilgrimage destinations, the journey to the revered Sukrala Mata Shrine in Kathua district presents a picture that is impossible to ignore.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Every year, thousands of devotees, driven by faith and reverence, undertake the pilgrimage to one of the region's most sacred temples. But long before they bow before the deity, they are forced to endure a hazardous journey over a badly damaged 9-kilometre road from Billawar-a route scarred by sinking stretches, missing parapets, recurring landslides and crumbling edges.

While faith continues to draw pilgrims in ever-increasing numbers, official commitment to providing them a safe approach has remained confined largely to annual patchwork repairs that disappear with the next spell of rain, leaving behind the same dangerous road and the same unanswered questions over Government priorities.

The Billawar-Sukrala road, the main approach to the historic shrine, has steadily deteriorated over the years, turning what should be a smooth pilgrimage into an anxious and often hazardous experience. The road bears unmistakable signs of prolonged neglect, with damaged pavement, subsidence at several locations, broken shoulders and stretches where vehicles are forced to crawl to negotiate the deteriorated surface.

The situation becomes even more precarious during and after the monsoon when landslides triggered by rain deposit mounds of earth and stones on the carriageway, reducing the already narrow road and posing constant danger to commuters. In several vulnerable stretches, the absence of parapets exposes vehicles to deep gorges, while inadequate drainage allows rainwater to erode the road foundation year after year.

Almost every year, after the rainy season leaves the road battered, repair works are undertaken to restore traffic. Yet, with the arrival of the next monsoon, the same stretches develop cracks, sink or are damaged by fresh landslides, reducing the entire exercise to an expensive annual ritual rather than a permanent solution.

The Government has been spending public money on repetitive patchwork instead of investing in durable engineering measures that could permanently secure the road, the locals and frequent visitors told visiting EXCELSIOR Correspondent, adding "the recurring deterioration is not merely because of rainfall but due to the absence of adequate retaining walls, breast walls and slope stabilization measures".

At several locations, the hillside continues to slide onto the road because no effective protection has been provided. In many places, retaining structures are either completely absent or too short to withstand heavy rainfall, allowing erosion to weaken the carriageway every year.

Equally worrying is the absence of parapets on numerous dangerous curves, exposing motorists to unnecessary risk, particularly during the pilgrimage season when traffic increases significantly.

The continued neglect has become a matter of concern among devotees who question why a shrine attracting thousands of pilgrims every year has failed to receive a safe and durable approach road. "The Government frequently announces ambitious plans for promoting religious tourism, heritage circuits and spiritual destinations. However, such initiatives lose credibility when the basic infrastructure leading to an important shrine remains unsafe", the locals said.

When contacted, the engineers of the Roads and Buildings Department said, "an amount of around Rs 3.5 crore has recently been sanctioned for permanent restoration of the damaged portions of the road and tenders have been floated". They, however, admitted that comprehensive restoration of the entire 9-kilometre stretch, including construction of retaining walls, breast walls, parapets, proper drainage and strengthening of vulnerable portions, would require over Rs 8 crore.

The sanctioned amount, therefore, is expected to address only selected damaged stretches, leaving doubts whether the road as a whole will become safe and resilient against future monsoon damage.