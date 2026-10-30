Crude oil futures rise  tracking global trends

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: Crude oil prices rose Rs 131 to Rs 9,840 per barrel in futures trade on Friday amid positive global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for November delivery rose Rs 131, or 1.35 per cent, to Rs 9,840 per barrel in a business turnover of 8,410 lots.

Analysts said the rise in bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at USD 103.14 per barrel, up 1.12 per cent. Brent crude was higher by 1.20 per cent at USD 116.26 per barrel in New York. (PTI)