Crucial Meeting Between CM, Dissident Legislators Set To Begin

Srinagar, Nov 6: The meeting between Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and legislators unhappy over the recent cabinet reshuffle-cum-expansion is set to begin shortly at the Gupkar residence of National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Sources said that the MLAs have arrived at the venue in the morning.

The meeting is being held in a bid to pacify the legislators and prevent further widening of differences within the party.

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As already reported, the NC top brass had this morning asked the aggrieved legislators to keep independent MLAs out of the delegation meeting the Chief Minister and the party president.

The aggrieved legislators are understood to have the support of three independent MLAs, who have been backing them over the reshuffle issue.

Muzaffar Khan, MLA Thanamandi, is not attending the meeting, sources said.

The legislators are upset over being ignored in the recent reshuffle-cum-expansion and have sought redressal of their grievances from the party leadership.

The outcome of the meeting is likely to decide the future course of the dissenting camp within the National Conference. (KNO)