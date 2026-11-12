CRPF Special DG Sandeep Khirwar Calls On LG Manoj Sinha; Security Situation In Jammu & Kashmir Reviewed

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Special Director General, CRPF J&K Zone, Shri Sandeep Khirwar, on Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and held discussions on the prevailing security situation across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the prevailing security scenario and reviewed matters related to the overall security environment in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting assumes significance amid continued security-related challenges in the Union Territory and ongoing efforts by security agencies to maintain peace, stability and public safety.

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The CRPF, which plays a key role in maintaining internal security and assisting other security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir, continues to remain actively engaged in security operations and maintaining law and order.

The meeting reflects continued coordination between the Union Territory administration and security forces to address emerging security concerns and strengthen the overall security framework.(KNC)