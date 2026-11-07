CRPF organises Volleyball tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 6: The 187 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a two-day volleyball tournament under its Civic Action Programme at Battalion Headquarters, Battal Ballian, witnessing participation of eight teams from Udhampur and adjoining villages.

The tournament was inaugurated by Commandant Manish Kumar Yadav, who encouraged the participants to display their sporting talent and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship. The final was played between Raun Domel and Malhar, in which Raun Domel emerged victorious to clinch the championship trophy.

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Addressing the participants, Commandant Manish Kumar Yadav highlighted the importance of sports in promoting discipline, teamwork and physical fitness among youth. He encouraged youngsters to participate in sporting activities and channelise their energy towards personal growth and nation-building.