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Home / Latest News / CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide In J&K's Ganderbal

CRPF Jawan Commits Suicide In J&K's Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide inside a camp in Manasbal area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here. Constable Ranjit Das allegedly committed suicide by using a nylon rope to hang...

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Daily Excelsior
11:48 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 18: A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide inside a camp in Manasbal area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here. Constable Ranjit Das allegedly committed suicide by using a nylon rope to hang himself inside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Manasbal, the officials said.

Das hailed from Hajo Tehsil in Kamrup district of Assam, they said, adding the body has been sent for medico legal formalities.

The officials said it was not immediately known as to why Das took the extreme step. (AGENCIES)

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