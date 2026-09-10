CRPF DG reviews Kashmir situation

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 9: CRPF Director General G P Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar during the concluding day of his three-day visit to Kashmir.

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The meeting was attended by senior officers of the CRPF deployed in the Valley.

Singh reviewed the prevailing security situation, law and order and the overall security environment in Kashmir, besides assessing the preparedness and deployment of the CRPF.

He directed officers to ensure that peace, normalcy and a conducive environment are maintained in the Valley, stressing that security forces must remain prepared to meet any emerging challenge.

Singh asked commanders to maintain a close watch on the ground situation and strengthen coordination among various security agencies to effectively deal with any attempt to disrupt peace and law and order.

Senior officers briefed the CRPF chief about the security situation and overall conditions in different parts of the Valley. Various issues related to security challenges, deployment of forces and maintenance of law and order were also discussed.