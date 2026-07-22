CRPF constable gets life term for murdering wife

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: Additional Sessions Judge Anantnag Masarat Roohi has sentenced a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable to imprisonment for life for murdering his 19-year-old wife by strangling her with a scarf inside their residential quarter at the CRPF Camp in Sheerbagh, Anantnag.

The court awarded life imprisonment to constable Shankara Naik after holding him guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for intentionally causing the death of his wife, Suma Bai, on March 29, 2021.

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The court had convicted Naik on June 30, 2026, after concluding that the prosecution had established a complete and unbroken chain of circumstances pointing unmistakably towards his guilt.

The court relied upon the medical evidence establishing death due to ligature strangulation, the extra-judicial confession made by the convict before his superior officers, recovery of the ligature material and his failure to offer a plausible explanation regarding the homicidal death of his wife inside premises under his occupation.

It observed that the voluntary confession made by Naik immediately after the occurrence was trustworthy and stood corroborated by medical and circumstantial evidence. Minor discrepancies and procedural lapses pointed out by the defence did not affect the core of the prosecution case, the court said.

The court, however, excluded from consideration any confession allegedly made before an Executive Magistrate while Naik was in police custody, observing that such a confession could not be treated as substantive evidence. It ruled that even after excluding that statement, the remaining evidence was sufficient to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

While determining the sentence, the court described the crime as grave and heinous, observing that a young woman had lost her life at the hands of her husband within the confines of her matrimonial home-the very place where she was entitled to expect safety, dignity and protection.

The court further observed that Naik’s position as a member of a disciplined armed force was a relevant aggravating circumstance, as personnel trained to uphold the law are expected to demonstrate greater emotional restraint and responsibility.

It, however, ruled that the case did not fall within the “rarest of rare” category warranting the death penalty. The court considered Naik’s lack of previous criminal antecedents, his decision not to abscond, his disclosure of the occurrence to superior officers and the absence of material showing that he was incapable of reformation.

Naik was consequently sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, subject to any remission or commutation legally available to him. He was also directed to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, of which Rs 50,000 will be paid to the legal heirs or dependants of the deceased.

The court also recommended that the J&K Legal Services Authority process the victim family’s claim on priority and award Rs 5 lakh compensation, or a higher amount permissible under the J&K Victim Compensation Scheme, 2019.