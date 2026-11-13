CRPF Chief Reviews Security In Kulgam As Manhunt For LeT Terrorists Intensifies

Srinagar, Nov 13: Two days after three CRPF personnel were injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Friday visited the district and reviewed the security situation amid an ongoing manhunt for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat, suspected to be behind the attack.

Officials said the DG also interacted with field officers of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Sadura in Anantnag and discussed the way forward for intensifying counter-insurgency operations in the Valley.

On Wednesday three CRPF personnel were injured when two to three suspected terrorists opened fire on a naka party near Akhran Bridge at Mir Bazar. The attack happened on a day Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam to attend the Veshow Festival at Government Degree College.

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Investigators suspect LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat was among the attackers, after the injured personnel reportedly recognised his photograph. A massive manhunt is under way, with several operations underway across Kulgam and police questioning a number of suspects picked up in the district.

Bhat is also suspected in earlier attacks in south Kashmir, including the July assault on two migrant labourers in the Kelam area near Akhran village and the killing of a police head constable in Anantnag the same month. He is believed to be the last surviving local terrorist active in the Valley, and police have said he is being supported by a few foreign terrorists. (Agencies)