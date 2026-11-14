CRPF chief reviews counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir

Massive searches continue in Kulgam after attack

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 13: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General G. P. Singh visited Kulgam today to review ongoing counter-insurgency operations as security forces continued searches for those responsible for Wednesday's attack on the force.

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In a post on X, the CRPF said Singh met field officers from the force and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Sadura in Anantnag. They discussed steps to intensify counter-insurgency operations in the Valley.

Singh also visited Head Constable (GD) Sonbir Singh, who is receiving treatment at the Army's Srinagar Base Hospital. He was injured in the November 11 attack at Nowpora, Akhran, in Kulgam district.

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The CRPF said Sonbir showed courage and presence of mind during the attack, and that his swift response helped foil the attackers' plans and avert a major incident. Singh praised his actions and wished him a speedy recovery. He also thanked the Army for providing helicopter support to evacuate the injured personnel and for arranging their treatment.

Security has been tightened across South Kashmir following the attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, in which three personnel were injured. Additional checkpoints have been set up at vulnerable locations, and security personnel have increased searches of commuters and vehicles, particularly along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) and other sensitive routes.

Armoured vehicles have been deployed at selected locations. Security forces are also conducting round-the-clock patrols and random vehicle checks.

Police, CRPF and Army personnel have launched searches in nearby areas to trace the attackers. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from nearby businesses and other locations to establish the route taken by the assailants before and after the attack.

An official said more than 300 overground workers (OGWs) had been questioned since the attack. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has also joined the investigation, visited the scene and collected forensic evidence.