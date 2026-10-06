Cross-Border Drug Racket Busted In Jammu; Two Arrested

Jammu, Oct 6: A cross-border drug smuggling racket has been unearthed with the arrest of two persons and recovery of a pistol and one kg of narcotics from their possession from a village near the International Border here, officials said on Tuesday.

Rahul Kumar of Trewa and Ajay Kumar of Talahar were arrested following an investigation into a case involving the airdropping of a narcotics consignment by handlers from Pakistani in a forward village in Arnia sector some time ago, the officials said.

The two were apprehended from their homes late Monday night and an Italian-made pistol, two magazines, four rounds and 500 grams of heroin and 500 grams of opium were recovered at their disclosure, the officials said.

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They said the accused admitted their links with Pakistan-based handlers and having received two drone-dropped consignments in the past.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act was registered and further investigations are on, the officials said.