Criticism of police by BJP not justified: SUF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 15: Sikh United Front (SUF), J&K has said that the criticism of the security forces and the J&K Police by some BJP leaders is not justified.

Addressing a press conference here today, Sudershan Singh Wazir, SUF Chairman, said that he saw the videos of BJP leaders Sunil Sharma (LOP) and Shagun Parihar, MLA Kishtwar, which went viral on social media.

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While criticizing these leaders, Wazir said that thousands of policemen have laid down their lives with valour during the years of militancy and are even now fighting militancy. The BJP leader Sunil Sharma, said in the media that police/security forces have proved failure and they need to be punished because two SPOs were killed in the Kishtwar area, a couple of days ago.

Sharma, being a responsible person holding the office of Leader of Opposition and belonging to the BJP, must be expelled from the party for uttering words against the security forces and the J&K Police because he has forgotten that the Prime Minister, Modi spends each Diwali with the Army and security forces. And Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, has stood like a rock behind the security forces who have fought Naxals as well as militancy in J&K and the North-east.

Unfortunately, some BJP leaders for their vested interests, have come on social media and started abusing policemen who have laid down their lives and given sacrifices not only for J&K but in the rest of the country as well. The role of the Army, CRPF and BSF, who are fighting enemies of the nation, is also being criticised. The words uttered against them are words said against the nation. Click here to watch video

Wazir called upon the top BJP leadership to take stern action against Sunil Sharma by expelling him from the party because he took a stand that is divergent from the stand taken by the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister.

He further said that MLA Shagun Parihar used objectionable language against the Muslim community by calling them propagators of militancy from the mosque, was also objectionable. She has tried to create hatred and enmity among the public against a particular community, and an FIR should be registered against both the leaders for violating the provisions of the IPC and BNS.

Prominent among those present during conference included- Darbinder Singh, Mohinder Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gajjan Singh and Narbir Singh.