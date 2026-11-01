'Criminal Minds: Evolution' to conclude after 20th season

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1:

"Criminal Minds: Evolution", the Paramount+ series, is set to conclude with the 20th season.

The series, which premiered in 2005, revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers in the Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) based in Quantico, Virginia. It has been created by Jeff Davis, and Erica Messer serves as a showrunner and producer.

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The final season of the series will have the premiere in 2027, but the exact release date is not out, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

"It is hard to put into words what 'Criminal Minds' has meant to all of us who have been fortunate enough to be part of this extraordinary journey, first on CBS for 15 seasons and then on Paramount+ for five," Messer said in a statement.

"While suddenly navigating the end of this chapter, I'm filled with gratitude for our remarkable cast, writers, directors and crew who have poured their hearts into this show, and for the incredible fans around the world whose unwavering loyalty has kept 'Criminal Minds' going for two decades."

"We're looking forward to sharing Season 20 with everyone, and celebrating the legacy of this special show we've all built together," she added.

The 19th season released in 2023. It consisted of 10 episodes.

It is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. (PTI)