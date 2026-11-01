Criminal law can’t be used as tool for vengeance: HC

*Quashes defamation case against retd police officer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 31: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has held that making an accusation before a competent statutory authority cannot, by itself, constitute criminal defamation, particularly when the law protects complaints made in good faith.

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Quashing a defamation case against a retired police officer, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed that adverse allegations made before an authority do not automatically attract criminal liability unless there is a legally sustainable basis to deny the protection available under the law.

The court allowed a petition filed by Kamal Saini, a retired police officer, seeking quashing of a criminal complaint under Section 500 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), along with the order dated January 20, 2018, passed by the Special Mobile Magistrate, Passenger Tax, Jammu, whereby process was issued against him.

The court examined the protection embodied in the Eighth Exception to Section 499 RPC, which provides that it is not defamation to prefer in good faith an accusation against any person before an authority having lawful jurisdiction over the subject matter of the accusation.

Justice Nargal observed that a complaint alleging defamation cannot be sustained merely because allegations made before a competent statutory authority are adverse to the person against whom they are directed or are perceived by that person to have lowered his reputation.

The dispute arose from an application submitted by Kamal Saini before the State Information Commission in November 2017, alleging that Pritam Singh Saini, a retired employee of the Information Department who subsequently started publishing a newspaper, was misusing the Right to Information Act, 2005, to exert pressure upon Government departments.

Pritam Singh Saini alleged that these imputations were defamatory and intended to damage his reputation. He further claimed that during the last week of November 2017, copies of the application were distributed among his close relatives and friends, and that the contents were subsequently shared on social networking sites.

He instituted a criminal complaint under Section 500 RPC on January 18, 2018. After recording the statements of the complainant and one witness, the Magistrate took cognizance and issued process against Kamal Saini on January 20, 2018.

The petitioner contended that the complaint was misconceived, maliciously motivated and constituted an abuse of the process of law. He submitted that he had merely availed himself of the remedies available under law by approaching the statutory authority.

The High Court observed that the nature of the forum approached, the purpose for which the accusation was made and the circumstances in which it was submitted were relevant considerations in determining whether the ingredients of the alleged offence were attracted.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Kishore Balkrishna Nand Versus State of Maharashtra, the Court reiterated that an accusation preferred in good faith before a person or authority having lawful competence over its subject matter is protected under Exception 8 to Section 499 RPC.

The Court clarified that a person cannot claim immunity merely because allegations were addressed to a public authority. However, the complaint and the material accompanying it must disclose a legally sustainable basis for prosecution.

Another circumstance considered by the Court was the allegation that the application had been circulated among the complainant's relatives and friends. It observed that no cogent or tangible material had been placed on record to substantiate the allegation, which remained a bald assertion.

The Court also took note of the earlier litigation between the parties. Kamal Saini had instituted criminal proceedings against Pritam Singh Saini on March 27, 2017, alleging defamation through newspaper publications, besides filing a civil suit seeking damages of Rs 15 crore.

Relying on the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in State of Haryana Versus Bhajan Lal, the High Court observed that proceedings manifestly attended with mala fides or instituted with an ulterior motive to wreak vengeance may warrant interference to prevent abuse of the process of law.

Holding that continuation of the proceedings would serve no legitimate purpose and would amount to an abuse of the process of law, the Court allowed the petition and quashed the criminal complaint and the order dated January 20, 2018, issuing process against the petitioner.