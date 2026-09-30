Crime Branch’s EOW files chargesheet in online fraud case, two held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Jammu has arrested two persons and filed a chargesheet before the Court of 13th FC in Jammu in an online fraud case registered under FIR number 61/2023 under sections 419, 420 and 120-B IPC.

The accused have been identified as Doli Devi of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh and Shashi Pal of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh.

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A Crime Branch official said the case was registered on a complaint by one Bodh Raj, who alleged that he was cheated by a caller posing as his colleague.

The caller reportedly told him that his colleague's son needed urgent medical treatment and induced him to transfer money through PhonePe.

The Crime Branch official said that during investigation and financial tracking, the fraudulent money was found to have been routed through the bank accounts of Doli Devi and Shashi Pal through multiple transactions.

He said further investigation revealed that the money was allegedly linked to Ashraful Alam of Assam, who withdrew the amount in cash.

The investigation, led by DySP Goldy Sharma, established that Mohammad Juber Alam had allegedly impersonated the complainant's colleague and made the fraudulent calls.

The Crime Branch official said that notices were served upon Mohammad Juber Alam and Ashraful Alam, but both allegedly evaded the investigation. He said the allegations against Doli Devi and Shashi Pal were substantiated through documentary, banking and electronic evidence.

Accordingly, a chargesheet has been filed along with seized documents and a list of witnesses. The agency has also requested the court to initiate proceedings under section 512 CrPC against the two absconding accused.

Meanwhile, SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu, Faisal Qureshi has advised people to remain vigilant against online financial frauds and report such incidents to Crime Branch EOW Jammu. Complaints can also be sent to sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or lodged on 0191-2578901.