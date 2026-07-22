Crime Branch’s CICE recovers over Rs 40.61 lakh in cyber fraud cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: The Cyber Investigation and Crime Enforcement (CICE) wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu, has recovered over Rs 40.61 lakh in separate cyber fraud cases and returned the money to the victims' bank accounts.

In the biggest recovery, Rs 39.10 lakh was recovered in FIR number 04/2026 by the CICE Police Station, Jammu, and credited to the victim's account. The recovery was made under the supervision of DySP Neeraj Badyal, SHO, Police Station CICE Jammu.

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In another case, Rs 45,534 was recovered in NCRP Complaint number 44/2025 and returned to the complainant. The recovery was carried out by Inspector Ankuj Kumar.

The CICE Police Station, Srinagar, also recovered Rs 97,000 and Rs 9,457 in two separate complaints.

Both amounts were successfully credited back to the respective complainants' bank accounts under the supervision of DySP Nasir Kirmani, SHO, Police Station CICE Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Crime Branch advised the public to immediately report any cyber fraud by calling the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or lodging a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.