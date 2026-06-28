Crime Branch Registers FIR In Rs 68 lakh Fraud At J&K Grameen Bank Branches

Jammu, Jun 28: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Sunday registered an FIR into an alleged fraud of more than Rs 68 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank after an internal vigilance inquiry uncovered suspected fake loan accounts, unauthorised transactions and diversion of funds.

The case was filed under sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code after complaints forwarded by the Crime Headquarters, J-K, through the director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, were received from the chief of audits, inspection and vigilance of the bank, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch Jammu said.

During an internal inquiry, the official said it was found that at the Kaluchak branch, 58 loan accounts under 15 joint liability groups (JLGs) and two cash credit limit accounts were allegedly opened and operated fraudulently without the knowledge or consent of the account holders concerned, resulting in a suspected fraud of approximately Rs 42 lakh.

It was further revealed that around Rs 12 lakh was allegedly diverted to bank accounts reportedly maintained in the name of deceased senior manager Bhagwan Singh Saini, while the remaining loan amounts were allegedly withdrawn through ATMs.

The inquiry also disclosed that a daily wager engaged at the branch had allegedly admitted to utilising loan proceeds of Rs 2 lakh in one JLG account for personal use, following which recovery was affected in two accounts, the spokesperson said.

In a separate complaint relating to the Surankote branch, the official said allegations have been made against branch head Rohit Kumar and others regarding unauthorised transactions and debits amounting to Rs 7.37 lakh, besides fraudulent sanction and withdrawal of loans worth about Rs 19 lakh through five fake loan accounts allegedly opened without the knowledge or consent of the borrowers.

The accounts were subsequently shown as settled or closed allegedly to reconcile the branch's cash position, the spokesperson said.

On the basis of the complaints and the findings of the preliminary verification, which disclosed a prima facie commission of cognisable offences, the police station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu registered a case against Rohit Kumar and other suspected persons for in-depth investigation.

SSP Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu Faisal Qureshi has appealed to the general public to report such cases so that the culprits are brought to justice.