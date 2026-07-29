Crime Branch Kashmir Secures Conviction In Fake Certificate Recruitment Fraud Case

Srinagar, July 29: The Crime Branch Kashmir, now functioning as the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir, has secured the conviction of an accused in a long-pending recruitment fraud case involving the use of a forged educational certificate to obtain government employment.

According to an official statement, the Hon’ble Court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, 13th Finance Commission/Railway Magistrate, Srinagar, convicted Nazir Ahmad Malik, son of Abdul Aziz Malik, a resident of Budgam, for fraudulently obtaining appointment as a Constable in the 9th Battalion of the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) by producing a fake 10+2 qualification certificate.

During the course of the investigation, the forged certificate was seized by the investigating agency and forwarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) for verification. The Board confirmed that the certificate was forged, providing crucial evidence in the prosecution of the case.

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Based on the evidence presented, the Court sentenced the accused to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 for the offence punishable under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). In the event of default in payment of the fine, the convict will undergo 15 days of simple imprisonment.

Additionally, the Court awarded the accused two years of simple imprisonment under Section 471 RPC for using a forged document as genuine. The Court directed that both substantive sentences shall run concurrently.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir reiterated its commitment to taking strict legal action against individuals involved in recruitment fraud and document forgery. The agency also urged citizens to refrain from using forged or fabricated documents for employment or any official purpose, warning that such offences attract severe legal consequences, including imprisonment, financial penalties, and lasting damage to personal reputation and career prospects. (KNC)