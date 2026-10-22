Crime Branch Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Former Grameen Bank Manager In Fraud Case

SRINAGAR, Oct 22: The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet against Abhisek Prajapat, the then Branch Manager of Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank, Lalpora, Kupwara, in a case involving allegations of cheating, criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of bank and customer funds.

According to an official statement, the chargesheet was presented before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Sogam, Lolab, in Kupwara district for judicial determination.

The case originated from a complaint lodged by the Regional Manager of J&K Grameen Bank, Regional Office Kupwara, which was forwarded by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu and Kashmir, to Crime Headquarters for necessary action.

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Following preliminary verification by the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir, FIR No. 09/2026 was registered at Police Station Special Crime Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, on May 13, 2026, and an investigation was initiated in accordance with the law.

During the investigation, officials allegedly found that the accused had transferred ₹1.19 lakh from various customer accounts into his personal bank account, purportedly under the pretext of loan documentation, file charges and other related expenses.

The investigation further revealed the alleged diversion of ₹25,850 from official bank expenditure accounts. An additional ₹24,100 was reportedly shown as unwarranted expenditure, resulting in a reported aggregate loss of ₹49,950 to the bank.

The statement further said that Abhisek Prajapat was dismissed from the services of J&K Grameen Bank on February 13, 2025, following departmental proceedings initiated in connection with the matter.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 409 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to criminal breach of trust and cheating, respectively, read with Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The matter is now before the competent court for further proceedings in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch Jammu and Kashmir has urged members of the public to remain vigilant against financial fraud and report any suspected instances to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action. (KNC)