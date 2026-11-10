Crime Branch Jammu Files Chargesheet In Rs. 7.92 Lakh Bank Loan Fraud Case In Samba

Jammu, Nov 10: The Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu has filed a chargesheet before the Ld. Munsiff Court Samba against Rahul Sudan, son of Late Vijay Sudan, resident of Dhyansar, Bari Brahmana, Samba in case FIR No. 27/2022 U/S 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 RPC registered at Police Station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu.

The Crime Branch said the case involves systematic fraud, forgery and cheating concerning a vehicular term loan obtained through deceptive practices.

The investigation was originated on a written complaint lodged by Nikhil Singh Jamwal, the Branch Manager of Canara Bank, Bari-Brahmana, Samba. The total financial amount involved centers on a term loan of Rs. 7.92 lakh sanctioned to the accused on June 14, 2016, for purchase of a Honda City car (Registration No. JK21C-5636), with an outstanding amount of Rs. 5,64,201/- subsequently recorded during investigation, the statement reads.

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Investigation conducted by Inspector Meenu Sharma revealed that the accused fraudulently managed and submitted a fake and forged No Due Certificate (NDC) to the ARTO Office, Samba. This illicit document enabled the unauthorized transfer of the hypothecated vehicle to a third party without clearing the bank's active financial liabilities or securing a legitimate bank NOC.

During investigation it came to fore that the accused is a habitual offender with prior similar fraud cases registered against him.

The Crime Branch established offences under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 RPC against the accused and the final chargesheet has been produced before the Ld. Munsiff Court Samba for judicial determination, the statement further reads.

Meanwhile, SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has urged the public to remain cautious against property-related financial frauds and report such incidents to the Crime Branch Jammu via email at sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or by calling 0191-2578901.(GNS)