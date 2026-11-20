Jammu, Nov 20: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Jammu has filed a charge-sheet against a property dealer in a land fraud case involving Rs 6.50 lakh.

The CBJ said that the charge-sheet has been filed before the Court of Electricity Magistrate Jammu in case FIR No. 45/2023 under Section 420 RPC, Police Station Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu.

The case originated from a written complaint filed by Nishu Kumari, who alleged that the property dealer had fraudulently induced her to purchase a 5-Marla plot of land by misrepresenting his ownership rights.

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The investigation, led by DySP Goldy Sharma, established that the accused, Rakesh Kumar, son of Ravi Kumar, resident of Canal Road, PDD Quarters, Opposite Ashok Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, fraudulently induced the complainant to purchase a 5-Marla plot situated at Village Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, for a total consideration of Rs 6,50,000.

Acting upon the representations, the complainant paid the entire amount of Rs 6,50,000 in cash to the accused, against which an Agreement to Sell was duly executed.

Subsequent verification from the Revenue Department revealed that the land in question never stood in the name of the accused in revenue records, establishing criminal intent from the very inception of the transaction.

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts scientifically verified and confirmed the genuineness of the signatures on the fraudulent Agreement to Sell, strengthening the prosecution's case.

On the basis of oral, documentary and scientific evidence collected during investigation, Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu filed the charge-sheet against Rakesh Kumar before the court for judicial determination.

SSP Crime Branch EOW Jammu has advised the general public to remain vigilant against such economic frauds and report any such incident to Crime Branch EOW Jammu.

Victims of economic frauds may also submit their complaints via email at sspcrimejmu@jkpolice.gov.in or contact on telephone No. 0191-2578901.