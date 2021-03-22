Crime Branch Jammu arrested fake Lecturer

JAMMU: Crime Branch Jammu arrested accused – Arfat Ahmed Khan- fake Lecturer of Computer Science of Govt. Higher Secondary School Jakyas Doda S/O Mohd Aslam R/O Baland Pur Tehsil Assar District Doda in case FIR No.24/2020 U/S 465,468,471 IPC P/S Crime Branch for his involvement in issuing forged and fictitious appointment & transfer / posting orders in School Education Department, investigation of which is under way. The accused was not cooperating in the investigation of the case and was constantly on run by changing his locations from one place to another in both Jammu and Srinagar, to evade his arrest and face the investigation. Crime Branch Jammu vigorously contested the anticipatory bail application of the accused and got it rejected.

The case owes its origin to a communication made by Director School Education Jammu, alleging therein that while scrutiny, some fake and forged transfer/ posting orders of lecturers, School Education Department Jammu, were detected and reported.

On this Crime Branch, Jammu initiated a preliminary enquiry and involvement of Arafat Ahmed Khan (Lecturer) has prima facie been established for his role in issuing fake and fictitious orders of appointment & transfers / posting in School Education Department, which also includes his own transfer from Govt. HSS Jakyas, Doda to Govt. GHSS Kishtwar among others. FIR has been lodged & investigation of the case is under way.

The accused has been arrested & produced before the Hon’ble Court of law and his Police remand has been sought for further investigation of the case.