Crime Branch files chargesheet in RTO Jammu fraud case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Crime Branch Jammu has filed chargesheet in RTO Jammu fraud case involving misappropriation of Government revenue.

After investigations into case FIR No. 01/2009 registered U/S 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC r/w Section 5(2) of the J&K Prevention of Corruption Act, the Crime Branch has filed chargesheet before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption), Jammu.

Advertisement

The case was registered on the basis of reliable information regarding large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the RTO Jammu office, resulting into loss to the Government exchequer worth lakhs of rupees.

During investigation, it was found that one-time token tax collected from vehicle owners was fraudulently recorded less amount in cash books, leading to the alleged misappropriation of Rs 12,97,040/-. The investigation also unearthed the use of fake driving institute certificates, fabricated documents and forged attestations for obtaining PSV driving licence endorsements.

The investigation, supported by seized records, witness statements and the forensic opinion of FSL Jammu, established that fake PSV driving certificates were allegedly prepared in conspired manner by Kulbhushan Sharma, Managing Director of Shivam Institute of Driving and Maintenance, and Raj Kumar. The beneficiaries stated that they had never undergone the mandatory training at the institute, despite certificates having been issued in their names. Investigation further revealed that records of the institute had been destroyed to conceal the fraudulent activities.

On the basis of the evidence collected, the allegations were substantiated and the investigation was concluded with the filing of the chargesheet before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption), Jammu for Judicial proceedings.