Crime Branch files chargesheet in bank loan fraud

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Crime Branch Jammu, has filed a chargesheet before the Court of City Judge Jammu against two fraudsters in a bank loan fraud case.

The case FIR No. 05/2024 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B-RPC was registered in Police Station Crime Branch EOW Jammu on the written complaint lodged by Sushil Kumar, Branch Manager, State Bank of India, Agriculture Development Branch, Jammu against Kulbir Singh, proprietor of M/s K K Motors, Abdul Hamid, and others.

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It was alleged that Abdul Hamid obtained a tractor loan of Rs 7, 20,000/- under the SBI Tatkal Tractor Loan Scheme for purchase of a tractor from M/s K K Motors. The loan amount was disbursed through NEFT to the dealer’s account after completion of formalities. However, the tractor was not delivered to the borrower despite receipt of payment, causing wrongful loss to the bank and misuse of public funds.

Investigation supported by documentary evidence, witness statements, financial records and other corroborative material, culminated in the filing of chargesheet before the Court of City Judge Jammu for judicial determination.