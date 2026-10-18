Crime Branch files chargesheet against 15 in Kishtwar minor’s rape and death case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Crime Branch Jammu has filed a chargesheet against 15 accused in the Kishtwar minor rape and death case.

The chargesheet was presented before the Munsiff Judge, Kishtwar, who is holding the charge of Principal District and Sessions Judge in the absence of the regular presiding judge.

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According to information available, 12 accused are currently in jail, while three others have been granted bail in connection with allegations of failing to report the matter to the police. Two drivers, identified as Raiz Ahmed and Abid Hussain, are yet to be arrested. The investigation is continuing, and a supplementary chargesheet may be filed in the coming weeks.

The accused include Khalid Hussain, in-charge headmaster of Government Middle School, Bumalpora, Gorinal, who is accused of sexually exploiting the minor; Sonika Parihar, an NHM-associated staff nurse; Zareena Begum, a hospital sanitation worker; and Peer Baksh Bumal, a community leader from Udil, Chatroo.

Other accused include Tariq Hussain, Farooq Ahmed, Gh. Qadir Sheikh, Noor Din, Mohd. Ishaq, Abdul Latief Bhanday, a teacher posted at Middle School Majhor, and Haroon Mir, a medical shop owner accused of illegally operating a shop from the premises of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Chatroo. The alleged roles of the accused relate to sexual exploitation, medical assistance, transportation, facilitating arrangements and attempts to suppress information about the incident.

The Principal Sessions Court, Kishtwar, had earlier rejected the regular bail applications of Sonika Parihar, Zareena Begum and Peer Baksh Bumal. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 34/2026 at Police Station Chatroo following the minor's death on August 20, 2026. It was subsequently transferred to the Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Jammu and re-registered as FIR No. 27/2026.

The investigation concerns alleged sexual exploitation of the minor, an attempted termination of her advanced pregnancy outside an authorised medical setting, alleged medical lapses and efforts to prevent the matter from reaching the police.

The accused face provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the POCSO Act, 2012, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.