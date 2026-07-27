Crime Branch Chargesheets Budgam Man For Fake Job Scam In J&K Bank

Jammu, Jul 27: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch, on Monday, filed a chargesheet against a Budgam resident for allegedly cheating job aspirants by issuing forged appointment orders of J&K Bank in a fake recruitment scam, officials said.

The chargesheet was presented before the court of the Special Mobile Magistrate Jammu against Ghulam Rasool Wani, a resident of Parisabad Pora, in connection with a case registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The case was registered based on Sandeep Kumar’s complaint, who alleged that in 2019 the accused promised to secure him a job as a Banking Attendant in J&K Bank, they said.

Advertisement

Believing the assurance, the complainant and another victim allegedly paid a total of Rs 2 lakh to the accused, including Rs 1 lakh in cash and Rs 1 lakh through cheque. The accused also collected their educational and other documents and later provided them with photocopies of purported J&K Bank appointment orders and a selection list, the officials said.

During investigation, the appointment orders were found to be fake and forged. Investigators also established that the accused had received the money in his bank account, they said.

The probe further revealed that Wani is allegedly involved in several similar recruitment fraud and forgery cases registered with the Crime Branch Jammu, Crime Branch Kashmir and Cyber Police Kashmir, the officials said.

Based on oral, documentary, electronic and circumstantial evidence collected during the investigation, the Crime Branch filed the final report under the Code of Criminal Procedure before the court for judicial determination.

The Crime Branch advised the public to remain vigilant against such economic frauds and report any similar incidents to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Jammu.

Victims can also lodge complaints through the Crime Branch’s official email or helpline, the officials added.