Crime Branch chargesheets accused in two separate fraud cases

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Jammu has filed chargesheets in two separate fraud cases after completing investigations, including one involving an alleged investment scam and another related to the fraudulent procurement of Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) using forged revenue records.

A Crime Branch official said in the first case, an FIR number 306/2011 was registered under sections 420, 406, and 120-B of the RPC at Police Station Gandhi Nagar on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Ashish Sharma, who alleged that M/s Gold Sukh Trade India Ltd., Jaipur and its local representatives induced him to invest Rs 1, 20, 480 by promising high returns.

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The case was later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Jammu, he said.

During investigation, the Crime Branch official said that it came to fore that several other investors had collectively invested about Rs 30.29 lakh in the company’s schemes.

He said the company was later found to be unregistered with SEBI, RBI and the Registrar of Companies, J&K.

Accordingly, the chargesheet was filed against Manvendra Partap Singh Chouhan, Bablu Sharma, Mahendra Kumar Nirwan, Neeraj Kant Sharma and Vinod Kundal before the Court of 13 FC Special Mobile Magistrate, Jammu, he said.

In the second case, the Crime Branch filed the chargesheet in case FIR number 52/2016 registered under sections 465, 467, 468 and 120-B RPC read with section 5(2) PC Act at Police Station Crime Branch Jammu on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Surat Singh over the alleged procurement of fake PRCs through forged revenue records.

According to the Crime Branch official, the investigation found that Sarup Singh, Bishamber Singh, Purab Singh and Suraj Singh, in conspiracy with the then Patwari Rashpal Singh, obtained PRCs using forged revenue documents.

He said the FSL confirmed that the records were fabricated and did not match official revenue records.

Accordingly, the chargesheet in this case was filed before the Additional Sessions Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu, for judicial determination, he said.