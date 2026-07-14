Cricketer collapses on ground while playing

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, July 13: A young cricketer, here, collapsed while playing in a match at Sports Stadium Thaloran.

Sources informed that Suhail Furqan, 23, son of Faiaz Ganai, resident of Kursari, Bhaderwah, died on Sunday, after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

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As soon as Suhail fell on ground, he was immediately shifted to CHC Changa where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the local sporting community. Friends and teammates described him as a passionate player.