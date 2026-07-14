Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports-news / Cricketer collapses on ground while playing

Cricketer collapses on ground while playing

Excelsior Sports Correspondent DODA, July 13: A young cricketer, here, collapsed while playing in a match at Sports Stadium Thaloran. Sources informed that Suhail Furqan, 23, son of Faiaz Ganai, resident of Kursari, Bhaderwah, died on Sunday, after he reportedly...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:21 AM Jul 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, July 13: A young cricketer, here, collapsed while playing in a match at Sports Stadium Thaloran.

Sources informed that Suhail Furqan, 23, son of Faiaz Ganai, resident of Kursari, Bhaderwah, died on Sunday, after he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.

Advertisement

As soon as Suhail fell on ground, he was immediately shifted to CHC Changa where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident has sent shockwaves among the local sporting community. Friends and teammates described him as a passionate player.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now