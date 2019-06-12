Cricket World Cup: Amir’s five-for breaks Australia’s back after Warner century

TAUNTON: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir (5/30) sizzled with a fifer to help Pakistan bowl out Australia for 307, built around David Warner’s critic-silencing century in the ICC World Cup, here Wednesday.

Owing to Amir’s excellent bowling, Australia’s innings ended with an over to spare.

Sent into bat after the coin landed in Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s favour, Australia were off to a steady start with Warner and skipper Aaron Finch helping the team to 50 in 10 overs.

Australia seemed headed for a mammoth total as they were 223 for two in the 34th over but Amir’s sensational spell changed the complexion of the game. (AGENCIES)