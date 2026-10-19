Crashes, falls cause 89% of chest trauma in North Kashmir

GMC study flags gaps in emergency care

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: Road traffic accidents and falls accounted for nearly 90 per cent of chest trauma cases treated at Government Medical College Baramulla over five years, highlighting the burden of traumatic injuries and the need for stronger road safety and emergency care systems in rural North Kashmir, a study has found.

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The study analysed 430 patients treated at the hospital between July 2020 and July 2025. Road traffic accidents accounted for 200 cases, or 46.5 per cent, while falls caused 184 cases, or 42.8 per cent.

Together, the two causes accounted for 384 patients, or 89.3 per cent of the study population.

Titled "Patterns, Management and Outcomes of Chest Trauma in a Rural Tertiary Care Hospital in North Kashmir: A Prospective Observational Study," the research was published in the October 2026 issue of the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

The findings showed that blunt trauma was the predominant form of chest injury, accounting for 390 cases, or 90.6 per cent. Penetrating injuries were recorded in 40 patients, or 9.3 per cent.

Men constituted nearly three-fourths of the patients, with 320 males and 110 females. The median age was 25 years, indicating a significant burden among young adults. Children accounted for 40 cases, or 9.3 per cent.

Rib fractures were the most common major injury, affecting 130 patients, or 30.2 per cent. Pulmonary contusions, involving bruising of lung tissue, were recorded in 84 patients, or 19.5 per cent.

Pneumothorax, a condition in which air accumulates around the lung, affected 70 patients, or 16.3 per cent. Haemothorax, in which blood collects in the space surrounding the lung, was reported in 60 patients, or 14 per cent.

Treatment requirements varied according to the severity of injuries. A total of 230 patients, or 53.4 per cent, were managed conservatively without surgery.

Another 130 patients, or 30.2 per cent, required intercostal tube drainage to remove air or fluid from the chest cavity. Thoracotomy, a surgical procedure involving access to the chest, was performed in 68 patients, or 15.8 per cent.

Nine patients were referred to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences for specialised cardiothoracic intervention.

Associated injuries were documented in 132 patients, or 30.6 per cent, highlighting the importance of assessing chest trauma alongside possible head and abdominal injuries.

The study reported no in-hospital deaths among the included patients. However, patients declared dead on arrival and some referred patients without follow-up were excluded, limiting the conclusions that can be drawn from this finding.

The researchers highlighted the challenges of providing timely trauma care in rural and resource-limited settings, where geographical barriers, transportation delays and limited access to advanced facilities can complicate the treatment of serious injuries.

They called for stronger emergency infrastructure, adherence to established trauma-management protocols, timely interventions and improved referral pathways to specialised centres.