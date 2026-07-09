Crackdown On Narcotics Continues: Seized Drugs Destroyed At IGC Lassipora Under Court Orders

Srinagar, Jul 9: In a significant step towards strengthening the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir, in coordination with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Kashmir, on Wednesday destroyed a large quantity of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances at the incineration facility at IGC Lassipora, Pulwama, in accordance with the directions of the competent court.

The destroyed contraband included Charas, Ganja and psychotropic tablets, which had been seized during various anti-narcotics operations conducted by the ANTF across Kashmir. The disposal was carried out through a scientific, secure and environmentally compliant incineration process, ensuring complete adherence to the prescribed legal norms and environmental safety standards.

The destruction exercise was supervised by the Drug Disposal Committee and chaired by Abdul Waheed Shah, who also serves as Chairman of the Committee.

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Among those present during the destruction process were Kubra Nazir, Abdul Bari, along with other senior officers and officials, who ensured that the disposal was conducted transparently and strictly in compliance with court directions and established legal procedures.

Officials said the destruction of seized narcotics reflects the commitment of law enforcement agencies to prevent the re-circulation of illicit drugs while strengthening the campaign against narcotics in the region.

The initiative also reinforces the Government’s resolve under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aimed at eliminating drug abuse, dismantling the narcotics network, and promoting a drug-free society through coordinated enforcement and legal action.

Authorities reiterated that timely disposal of seized narcotic substances remains a crucial component of the anti-drug strategy and reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying efforts against drug trafficking and safeguarding the youth from the menace of narcotics. (KNC)