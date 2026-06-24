Crackdown on autos plying without fare meters; RTO Jammu issues final warning

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Days after the Transport Department finalized fare rates for black autos and e-autos, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) Jammu has intensified enforcement, directing all drivers and owners to install functional fare meters or face strict action, including seizure of vehicles.

In a coordinated drive, the Jammu Traffic Police, in collaboration with the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) laid special nakas across various parts of the city to crack down on auto-rickshaws operating without fare meters.

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Several vehicles were challaned under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 for charging flat rates instead of operating meters.

A team led by RTO Jammu conducted inspections in multiple areas, ensuring compliance with the newly issued directives. Authorities also used the opportunity to educate commuters about the notified fare structure and encouraged them to travel only in autos running on fare meters.

As per the revised fare structure, black auto-rickshaws will charge Rs 26 per kilometre per passenger for the first kilometre and Rs 20 for each subsequent kilometre.

Similarly, e-rickshaws have been capped at Rs 25 per kilometre per passenger for the first kilometre and Rs 20 thereafter.

Additionally, e-rickshaws are restricted to designated routes with a maximum travel distance of six kilometres.

Talking to the Excelsior, RTO Jammu Jasmeet Singh stated that while many operators have complied and installed meters, a significant number are still violating the norms.

"We have issued a final warning. Vehicles found plying without fare meters are being heavily fined and in many cases, seized during ongoing enforcement drives," he said and further urged commuters to insist on meter-based fares, terming the issue as one of public interest.

"If any driver refuses to use the meter or charges excess rates, passengers should immediately lodge a complaint," the RTO said.

"The passengers were advised to register complaints with the RTO using contact numbers displayed on auto-rickshaws in case of overcharging or non-compliance," he added.

Addressing concerns regarding the procurement of fare meters, the RTO clarified that drivers are free to purchase meters from any source. However, the Weight and Measures Department has been tasked with ensuring proper calibration and sealing of these devices.

With the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra approaching, authorities have stepped up vigilance to ensure smooth and fair transportation services.

"We cannot afford laxity. If violations continue, we will have no option but to seize non-compliant vehicles," Singh asserted.

Pertinent to mention here that the RTO today also issued an order mandating that all auto-rickshaws prominently display the approved fare list inside their vehicles to ensure transparency and protect passenger interests.