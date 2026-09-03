CPSE Level ‘Vendor Development Programme’ concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 2: The second day of the CPSE Level Vendor Development Programme, organized by MSME-Development & Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), Jammu, under Union Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises successfully conducted here today at Bari Brahmana Industrial Association (BBIA).

The programme commenced with welcome address by Dr. Altaf Ahmed, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO, Jammu.

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The chief guest was Vezoto Tinyi, Commandant, 76 Bn CRPF, who appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of creating greater opportunities for local MSMEs and strengthening their linkages with Government organizations and large institutional buyers. A detailed session on Procurement and Marketing Support was conducted by Aman Singh, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO, Jammu.

Vineet Rao, 2IC, SHQ BSF Jammu, was guest of honour and he who interacted with the participants.

The technical sessions commenced with a detailed presentation by Puneet Sawhney, General Manager, GeM.

Navneet Kumar Rana, Divisional Manager, FCI Jammu, Sunil Sharma, General Manager, SIDBI, Veer Pratap Singh, Communication Associate, JKEDI and Zahoor Din, Functional Manager, District Industries Centre, Samba also spoke on the occasion.

Vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Altaf Ahmed, Assistant Director, MSME-DFO, Jammu.