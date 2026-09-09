CPL brings floodlights cricket to Baramulla

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Sept 8: North Kashmir witnessed a landmark sporting moment as the Chinar Premier League (CPL) hosted its first-ever day-night cricket match at General Bipin Rawat Stadium, Baramulla, bringing floodlit cricket to the region.

The historic fixture between BCC Reds and Sultan Warriors Baramulla, organised under the initiative of the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, attracted a large gathering of cricket enthusiasts from Baramulla and adjoining areas.

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The stadium came alive as the floodlights illuminated the ground, with spectators cheering both teams. The introduction of day-night cricket provided local players valuable exposure to professional-style cricket while adding excitement to the contest.

The CPL has emerged as a platform for talented cricketers to showcase their abilities, gain match experience and compete before a wider audience. The Indian Army’s initiative is also promoting youth participation and nurturing sporting talent.