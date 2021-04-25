COVID-19: Global death toll surpasses 3.09 million

Washington, Apr 24 : The world wide death toll from COVID-19 topped 3.091 million on Saturday, while more than

145 million cases

have been detected till now, said the US-based Johns Hopkins University in its latest update.

The Johns Hopkins University is the most credible source for data related to the pandemic.

As of 19:30 GMT Saturday(0100 hrs Sunday IST), the number of cumalative cases in the world

stood at 145,917,434 including 3,091,058 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world- 32,022,974, including 571,547

fatalities.