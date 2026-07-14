Court Starts Suo Motu Criminal Proceedings Against SSP Srinagar

The court has initiated suo motu criminal proceedings against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy while holding that he prima facie failed to execute court-issued warrants in multiple cases. The proceedings arose out of repeated non-execution of arrest warrants issued in a private complaint titled Ghulam Mohammad Rather vs Ajaz Ahmad Lone, in which the court had directed action against the SHO of Bandipora Police Station after successive failures to comply with judicial orders.

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