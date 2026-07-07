Court seeks report from SSP Budgam in alleged interference in grazing

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 6: A court in Budgam today sought a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budgam, on allegations that police were interfering with the traditional grazing activities of Branwar pastoralists in the Chaskaninad meadows of the Doodh Ganga forest range.

The direction was issued by the Court of the Special Mobile Magistrate, Budgam, during the hearing of a civil suit filed by members of the Branwar pastoral community in Chadoora.

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The community is seeking recognition of its community grazing rights under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

The petitioners have sought directions to the authorities to initiate the statutory process for the recognition of their traditional grazing rights under the Forest Rights Act.

Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Shakir Mushtaq Parray submitted that police officials were "unlawfully preventing" members of the community from grazing their livestock in the Chaskaninad meadows and were allegedly "harassing" them, despite grazing being their traditional occupation and primary source of livelihood.

The counsel argued that the alleged interference had caused serious hardship to pastoral families dependent on the meadows for seasonal grazing.

Taking note of the submissions, the court directed the SSP, Budgam, to file a report stating whether police authorities were interfering with the grazing activities of the petitioners' livestock at Chaskaninad Meadow.

"Having heard learned counsel for the plaintiffs and considering the urgency projected, Defendant No. 6, Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, is directed to file/submit a report indicating whether police authorities are interfering with the grazing activities of the plaintiffs' livestock at CheskaniNad Meadow. The report shall be filed on or before the next date of hearing."

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 13, 2026, by which time the SSP has been directed to submit the report.