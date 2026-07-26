Court rejects bail plea in SC/ST atrocity case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: Principal Sessions Judge Jammu RN Watal has dismissed the bail application of three persons accused of criminal trespass, issuing caste-based abuses and using sexually offensive language against a woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, observing that the accused had allegedly "crossed all limits" and that their custodial interrogation was required.

Principal Sessions Judge Jammu, R.N. Watal, also exercising powers as Special Judge under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, rejected the bail plea filed by Devinder Singh, Amit Gupta and Lokesh Gupta, terming it premature in view of the preliminary stage of investigation.

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The case arises from FIR No. 124/2026 registered at Police Station Bishnah under Sections 79, 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

According to the police report, the accused, accompanied by three or four unidentified persons, allegedly entered the complainant's plot in a Ford Figo car on July 9 without her consent. They were accused of abusing the complainant and her husband, making caste-based remarks, issuing threats and directing obscene and sexually derogatory language towards the woman.

The court observed that the allegations were serious and that granting bail at this stage could hamper the investigation. It said the alleged conduct reflected a belief in the policy of "might is right" and that extending bail would hurt the sentiments of the complainant and her husband.

The petitioners, however, claimed that they had been falsely implicated due to an ongoing civil and property dispute. Their counsel, Advocate Suresh Sharma, argued that the complainant had received Rs 2.50 crore as full and final consideration for the sale of land and a petrol station but was allegedly demanding an additional Rs 1.50 crore.

The defence maintained that the criminal case had been lodged to exert pressure upon the petitioners and assured the court that they would cooperate with the investigation.

Opposing the plea, Public Prosecutor Hemanshu Parkash submitted that the investigation was at its initial stage and that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary. Advocate Abhishek Singh Parihar, appearing for the complainant, also sought dismissal of the application, citing the statutory restrictions applicable to bail in offences under the SC/ST Act.

The court observed that despite legislative and administrative measures, members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes continued to face humiliation, harassment and denial of civil rights. It said that granting bail in the present circumstances could erode the faith of the common man in the judicial institution.

Accordingly, the bail application was dismissed as premature.