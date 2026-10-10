Court rejects bail application in NDPS case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, Doda, Archana Charak today rejected the bail application of Mohd Arif, son of Mohd Ayoob, resident of Barshalla, in connection with FIR No. 239/2026 registered at Police Station Doda under Sections 8/21/22/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The prosecution was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Raj Kumar, who opposed the bail application and brought to the Court’s notice the circumstances of the case and the accused’s previous involvement in a similar NDPS case.

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As per the prosecution case, on August 23, 2026, a police party conducting naka checking near Ganpat Bridge, Doda, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. HR-72A-5700. The vehicle reportedly attempted to flee but was stopped by the police. During the search conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate Incharge (EMIC), a heroin-like substance was allegedly recovered from two occupants of the vehicle, including approximately 3-4 grams from Mohd Arif and 6-7 grams from co-accused Sohrab Hussain.

During the hearing, the prosecution highlighted that Mohd Arif was also involved in an earlier NDPS case, FIR No. 145/2025, registered at Police Station Rehambal, District Udhampur. The accused had been granted bail in that case, which was still pending before the Court.

After hearing both sides and examining the case record, the Court observed that the accused’s alleged involvement in a similar offence despite having previously obtained bail was a relevant consideration in assessing his conduct and the possibility of repeating the offence.

The Court noted that although the alleged recovery in the present case was of small quantity and the restrictions under Section 37 of the NDPS Act were not attracted, the accused’s previous involvement in a similar case and the apprehension of repetition weighed against granting bail.

Accordingly, the bail application was dismissed.