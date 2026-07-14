Court registers suo moto case against SSP Srinagar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: A court here has registered a suo moto case against Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, over "repeated" failure to execute court-issued warrants and non-compliance with judicial orders.

In an order, City Judge Tarun Mahajan initiated proceedings under Section 210(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, holding that the SSP's repeated inaction prima facie amounted to violation of duties prescribed under Section 24 of the J&K Police Act, punishable under Section 29 of the Act.

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The court observed that in a complaint titled Ghulam Mohammad Rather Vs Ajaz Ahmad Lone, warrants issued against the accused remained unexecuted despite repeated directions to police.

After the Bandipora police allegedly failed to comply with multiple orders, the court had entrusted SSP Srinagar with executing a warrant against the then SHO Bandipora under Section 81 of the BNSS. However, according to the order, no compliance report was submitted and the warrant also remained unexecuted.

The court further noted that similar instances of alleged non-compliance by SSP Srinagar were noticed in two other cases relating to warrants against SHOs of Rajpora (Pulwama) and Kupwara police stations. It remarked that the repeated omission suggested a pattern of disregard for judicial orders.

In its order, the court stated that once a warrant is lawfully entrusted to a police officer, there is no discretion to withhold its execution and every police officer is duty-bound to execute such warrants promptly under the Police Act.

Holding that a prima facie case was made out, the court registered the suo moto proceedings against the SSP under Sections 24 and 29 of the J&K Police Act. Since the matter concerns a public servant, the court directed issuance of a pre-cognizance notice to Dr. Chakravarthy under Section 223(2)(a) of the BNSS, seeking his written explanation regarding the circumstances leading to the alleged non-compliance.

The court also directed the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir/ Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir to submit a report under Section 223(2)(b) of the BNSS before the next date of hearing.

Copies of the suo moto complaint and annexures have been ordered to be served upon the SSP Srinagar and the ADGP/IGP Kashmir through official channels. The matter has been listed for hearing on July 16.