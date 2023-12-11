Court orders police to arrest Jaya Prada in MCC violation case

RAMPUR (UP), Dec 11: A special court here on Monday directed the police to arrest former MP and actress Jaya Prada Nahata and produce before it in two cases of violation of the model code of conduct after repeated warrants, prosecution sources said here.

Prosecution sources said that the MP-MLA court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shobhit Bansal also issued notice to two persons who furnished bail for Jaya Parada. “The court had already issued Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) after the former MP in the past. The hearing in the case was held on Monday, but she failed to appear after which the court directed the police to arrest her and produce her before it,” they said.

It may be noted that two cases of violation of the model code of conduct were lodged against Jaya Prada during 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when she contested as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, but lost. “The police had filed charge sheets in both the cases,” they said.

Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said that from Jaya Prada’s side a recall application was filed in the court on the basis of medical grounds which was rejected. (UNI)