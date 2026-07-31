Court orders Christian Biradari to vacate, handover property

29-yr Balmiki Devasthan battle ends

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 30: Bringing the curtain down on a nearly three-decade-old civil dispute, a Jammu court has directed the Christian Biradari Service to vacate and handover the entire Maharishi Balmiki Devasthan property at Vir Marg, Residency Road, to the Maharishi Balmiki Devasthan Samiti for its worship, administration and management.

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Second Additional District Judge Jammu Anoop Kumar Sharma passed the decree in a civil suit instituted in 1997 by Devasthan Maharishi Balmiki through the President and General Secretary of the Samiti.

The disputed property comprises eight shops, a large hall, three rooms, open land and other structures raised within the premises situated on Residency Road.

The court directed Christian Biradari Service, through defendants to vacate and hand over the Devasthan and all properties attached to it to the plaintiffs, enabling the President and General Secretary of Maharishi Balmiki Devasthan Samiti to arrange the worship of the deity and manage its properties.

The court relied upon findings recorded in an earlier round of litigation, which began in 1970 and culminated in the dismissal of a second appeal by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on December 13, 1985.

In that litigation, the courts had held that a Balmiki temple existed at the spot along with inns, shops and other buildings and that the property belonged to the deity and not to its followers.

The Additional District Judge observed that after the earlier findings attained finality, there was no justification for the Christian Biradari to continue managing the Devasthan or its attached properties.

The court said the Biradari was under a legal, social and moral obligation to hand over the property after the earlier judicial determination declaring it to be the property of the deity.

Rejecting the defendants' contention that the property had not been properly identified, the court noted that the premises had been clearly described through its boundaries and constituent properties, including shops, hall, rooms and open land. It held that the absence of a Khasra number or site map did not make the property unidentifiable.

The court also rejected the plea that the suit was barred by limitation or that the defendants had perfected their title through adverse possession. It held that the cause of action arose after the High Court delivered its judgment on December 13, 1985, and the suit filed in 1997 was within the prescribed limitation period.

Besides directing the handover of possession, the court ordered defendants to render complete accounts of the income generated and expenditure incurred from the shops, hall, rooms and other properties of the Devasthan from the date of filing of the suit until the passing of the final decree.

The occupants of the shops, including Navneet Finance Company, Mahajan Furnishings, Royal Furnishings, Stephan Dry Cleaners, Tawi Furnitures, RD Brothers and Kumar and Kumar Sports, have been directed to execute fresh rent deeds with the Devasthan through its administrators and immediately start paying rent to the plaintiffs.

A permanent prohibitory injunction has also been issued restraining Christian Biradari Service and its members from interfering in the routine worship of the deity or the administration and management of the Devasthan properties.