Court issues warrants against Dubai, PoK, UK-based accused

Overseas terror-funding link

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: A Special Court designated under the National Investigation Agency Act has issued general arrest warrants against three accused presently based in Dubai, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the United Kingdom in an alleged cross-border terror-financing conspiracy being investigated by Counter Intelligence Kashmir.

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Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, Srinagar, Manjeet Rai, issued warrants against Mohammad Iqbal Naima alias Anees, presently residing in Dubai; Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, presently based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; and Shamima Shawl, presently settled at Burnham in the United Kingdom.

The warrants will remain in force until executed or cancelled in accordance with law. The court also permitted the investigating agency to take all legally permissible steps to secure the arrest of the three accused.

The order was passed on an application moved by the Chief Investigating Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Counter Intelligence Kashmir, in FIR No. 04/2026 registered at Police Station CIK, Srinagar. The case has been registered under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita read with Sections 13, 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Additional Public Prosecutor Abdul Rashid Dar, appearing for the prosecution, submitted that the accused had failed to join the investigation despite notices issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

According to the prosecution story, the FIR was registered on June 1, 2026, after CIK received reliable information that Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, allegedly associated with the proscribed terrorist organisation The Resistance Front, was operating from Pakistan and other foreign countries.

The investigating agency alleged that Baba was actively involved in financing terrorist, separatist and unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir by routing money through hawala and other clandestine financial channels in conspiracy with operatives based in Pakistan and other foreign jurisdictions.

During the investigation, CIK allegedly found that three members of a Srinagar-based family—Erfan Gul, Shazia Nazir and Riyaz Ahmad Gojri—had travelled to Saudi Arabia in January 2025 under the guise of performing Umrah. The prosecution claimed that during their stay in Saudi Arabia, they established contact with conduits and facilitators of Mukhtar Ahmad Baba and received funds for onward transmission and distribution among terrorists, separatist elements, over-ground workers and other alleged anti-national actors operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigation further alleged that Mohammad Iqbal Naima alias Anees shared the mobile number of Shamima Shawl with Riyaz Ahmad Gojri. Gojri thereafter allegedly contacted Shawl and collected 13,600 Saudi Riyals from her in Mecca through a hawala arrangement.

Out of the amount, 1,500 Saudi Riyals were allegedly handed over to Erfan Gul. Both Erfan Gul and Riyaz Ahmad Gojri were arrested by CIK on June 1, 2026.

The prosecution described Naima as an active associate of Mukhtar Ahmad Baba who allegedly provided him logistical support and, in connivance with him, channelled hawala money through Shamima Shawl for supporting terrorist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Naima, originally a resident of Ziyarat, Batamaloo, is stated to be working as an operational manager with a shipping company at Deira in Dubai.

Regarding Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, the prosecution alleged that he travelled to Turkey in 2018 and later shifted to Pakistan, where he was allegedly found frequenting Lashkar-e-Taiba training camps at Muridke and indoctrinating and motivating terrorists.

After examining the case diary and the material collected during the investigation, the court observed that prima facie material had emerged connecting the accused with the offences under investigation. The court noted that the accused were residing outside the country and beyond the immediate reach of the investigating agency. Their presence, it said, could not be secured through ordinary means.

Considering the gravity of the alleged offences touching upon the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, the court allowed the CIK application and ordered issuance of general arrest warrants against the three accused.