Court issues directions to police for compliance of judicial process

Warrants against SSP Srinagar set aside

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: The Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar set aside the order of court below whereby warrants were issued against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar over non-execution of warrants.

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The court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge set aside the order dated 6.7.2026 passed by the City Judge Srinagar in suo moto proceedings against the SSP Srinagar over alleged non-execution of warrants against the SHO Bandipora.

The (SSP) Srinagar, Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, challenged the order before the revisional court (2nd Addl. Sessions Judge).

The revisional court while deciding the revision of SSP against the order dated 6.7.2026 set aside the same by observing that the concern expressed by the court below regarding the timely execution of judicial process was bona fide and stemmed from the discharge of his judicial functions in safeguarding the authority and efficacy of the judicial process.

The court also expunged the observation made by the court below against the SSP. It is noted that the court below while issuing warrants against the SSP had passed observation attributing misconduct, intentional obstruction of justice, habitual disobedience, institutional collapse of the police machinery on part of the SSP.

The court with a view to stream line execution of judicial process, in exercise of the revisional powers issued certain directions to the Judicial Magistrates within the jurisdiction of District Srinagar.

"All the Judicial Magistrates functioning within District Srinagar shall, henceforth ordinarily address and transmit summons, bailable warrants, non-bailable warrants, proclamation notices and all other judicial process intended to be executed within the territorial limits of District Srinagar directly to the SHOs concerned where execution is required and exceptional cases to Addl. SP (Hq) who is stated to be the Nodal officer for the purpose", the court directed.

The court further directed that the concerned SHOs shall personally ensure prompt execution of such judicial processes and shall submit compliance reports within the time stipulated by the issuing court.

"Wherever execution is not possible, reasons supported by material particulars shall be communicated to the concerned court without delay", the court added.

The court also directed that judicial process requiring execution outside the territorial jurisdiction of District Srinagar shall ordinarily be forwarded through the SSP concerned or such other competent supervisory authority as may be required under law for facilitating inter-district coordination.

"The SSP Srinagar shall issue appropriate standing instructions to all SHOs under his control to ensure scrupulous compliance with all judicial process issued by the competent courts," the court said, adding "the police shall establish an effective mechanism for monitoring pendency of warrants and summons so that no judicial process remains unattended without sufficient cause".

The court directed the Chief Administrative Officer of the court of Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar to circulate these directions to the SSP Srinagar in order to issue appropriate administrative instructions to all subordinate police officers to ensure compliance of these directions.