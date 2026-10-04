Court issues bailable warrant against IO in Channi Himmat firing case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: The Court of 2nd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu, Anoop Kumar Sharma, has issued a Rs 20,000 bailable warrant against the Investigating Officer in the Channi Himmat firing case after he failed to appear before the court despite having been intimated to remain present.

The case pertains to an alleged firing incident that took place on August 21, 2025, at a house in Channi Himmat, Jammu. According to the court record, one of the women who suffered a gunshot injury subsequently died.

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The case was initially investigated as a road traffic accident but was later transferred to the Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Jammu, which subsequently filed the charge-sheet.

The accused named in the case are Sher Singh alias Shera, Naveen Bakshi and Sukhbinder Pal alias Babbu. Various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act have been invoked against them.

During an earlier hearing, Judge Anoop Kumar Sharma observed that the charge-sheet runs into thousands of pages and involves several intricate issues. The court noted that the prosecutor required assistance from senior officers to effectively address arguments on charge.

Accordingly, the court directed the Director Prosecution, J&K, either to personally argue the matter on charge or to depute a competent senior Public Prosecutor. The Incharge SIT, Crime Branch Jammu, was also directed to remain personally present to assist the prosecution.

At the subsequent hearing, Deputy Director Prosecution Headquarters Jammu Rajesh Gill appeared before the court after being deputed by the Director Prosecution. However, Investigating Officer Bhagwan Dass, stated to be posted as DySP DAR Kathua, remained absent.

The court recorded that despite a wireless message informing the IO to remain present, he neither appeared nor communicated any justification for his absence.Taking note of the absence, Judge Anoop Kumar Sharma ordered that the IO’s presence be secured through a bailable warrant of Rs 20,000, executable through the SSP Kathua.

The court further directed the SSP Kathua to be informed about the “sensitivity and longevity” of the matter and to ensure execution of the warrant. It also observed that failure to execute the warrant would invite the personal appearance of the SSP Kathua before the court.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on October 17, 2026.